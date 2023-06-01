Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) last month performance of -9.42% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.98% to $10.86. During the day, the stock rose to $11.35 and sunk to $10.82 before settling in for the price of $11.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAYW posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$16.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2000 employees. It has generated 657,068 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 89,674. The stock had 5.91 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.99, operating margin was +22.35 and Pretax Margin of +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 108.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,036,894 shares at the rate of 11.75, making the entire transaction reach 23,933,504 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 836,843. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s 10% Owner sold 13,579,293 for 11.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 159,556,693. This particular insider is now the holder of 955,266 in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in the upcoming year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.23.

In the same vein, HAYW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

[Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.79% that was lower than 36.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.