HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) went down -0.62% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.62% to $64.40. During the day, the stock rose to $64.51 and sunk to $63.77 before settling in for the price of $64.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDB posted a 52-week range of $51.04-$71.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 12.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.85 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.83 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.74.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 129341 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +30.05 and Pretax Margin of +30.05.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.47 while generating a return on equity of 17.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.60, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.71.

In the same vein, HDB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Going through the that latest performance of [HDFC Bank Limited, HDB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.9 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.45% that was lower than 24.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.