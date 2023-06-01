HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) EPS is poised to hit 0.57 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 31, 2023, HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) started slowly as it slid -7.91% to $12.34. During the day, the stock rose to $13.32 and sunk to $11.96 before settling in for the price of $13.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HPK posted a 52-week range of $13.24-$37.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 228.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. It has generated 16,078,426 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,550,277. The stock had 11.12 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.98, operating margin was +55.92 and Pretax Margin of +41.32.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. HighPeak Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.60%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s President bought 9,256 shares at the rate of 22.42, making the entire transaction reach 207,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 249,887. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 131,539 for 22.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,893,858. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,906,011 in total.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +28.30 while generating a return on equity of 24.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 228.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in the upcoming year.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.14, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61.

In the same vein, HPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [HighPeak Energy Inc., HPK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.32 million was better the volume of 0.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.84% that was higher than 58.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.