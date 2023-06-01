Hologic Inc. (HOLX) PE Ratio stood at $26.31: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 31, 2023, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.29% to $78.89. During the day, the stock rose to $79.63 and sunk to $78.17 before settling in for the price of $78.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOLX posted a 52-week range of $59.78-$87.88.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $247.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $244.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.84.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6944 employees. It has generated 700,288 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 187,500. The stock had 4.95 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.07, operating margin was +33.89 and Pretax Margin of +32.66.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Hologic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 100.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Div. President, GYN Surgical sold 2,390 shares at the rate of 83.73, making the entire transaction reach 200,115 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,212. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 9,128 for 85.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 778,445. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,298 in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.88) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +26.77 while generating a return on equity of 28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hologic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hologic Inc. (HOLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.31, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.95.

In the same vein, HOLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hologic Inc., HOLX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.83 million was better the volume of 1.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.15% that was lower than 19.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.