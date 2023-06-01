Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) latest performance of -12.13% is not what was on cards

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) flaunted slowness of -12.13% at $11.66, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $12.10 and sunk to $11.55 before settling in for the price of $13.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HRZN posted a 52-week range of $9.63-$13.91.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $334.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.98.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.34, operating margin was +57.89 and Pretax Margin of +30.34.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Horizon Technology Finance Corporation industry. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.53%, in contrast to 10.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s President bought 18,250 shares at the rate of 11.03, making the entire transaction reach 201,298 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 144,585. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 4,000 for 13.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 172,821 in total.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.4) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +30.34 while generating a return on equity of 7.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59.

In the same vein, HRZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, HRZN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.94% that was higher than 37.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.