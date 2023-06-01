Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) last month performance of 18.56% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price increase of 0.85% at $18.91. During the day, the stock rose to $19.00 and sunk to $18.475 before settling in for the price of $18.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAS posted a 52-week range of $6.63-$18.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 128.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.84.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,310 shares at the rate of 17.67, making the entire transaction reach 623,928 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 81,879. Preceding that transaction, on May 23, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 13,452 for 17.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 237,697. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,941 in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 128.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.79.

In the same vein, IAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.14 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.87% that was lower than 49.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.