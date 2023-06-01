Investors finally get a glimpse of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) volume hitting the figure of 3.09 million.

On May 30, 2023, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) opened at $37.09, lower -1.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.24 and dropped to $36.07 before settling in for the closing price of $36.89. Price fluctuations for BBWI have ranged from $25.75 to $49.55 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -9.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.50% at the time writing. With a float of $222.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.03, operating margin of +18.17, and the pretax margin is +13.82.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bath & Body Works Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 62,222. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 1,625 shares at a rate of $38.29, taking the stock ownership to the 91,072 shares.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.67% during the next five years compared to 1.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

The latest stats from [Bath & Body Works Inc., BBWI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.12 million was inferior to 3.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.70. The third major resistance level sits at $38.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.36. The third support level lies at $34.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Key Stats

There are currently 228,766K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,560 M according to its annual income of 800,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,396 M and its income totaled 81,000 K.