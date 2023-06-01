Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.38 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) set off with pace as it heaved 2.91% to $152.89. During the day, the stock rose to $154.115 and sunk to $148.19 before settling in for the price of $148.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JKHY posted a 52-week range of $139.28-$212.62.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $152.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $174.38.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6847 employees. It has generated 283,757 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 53,004. The stock had 5.21 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.91, operating margin was +24.43 and Pretax Margin of +24.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 145.51, making the entire transaction reach 291,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,950. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 145.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 145,292. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,194 in total.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.1) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.68 while generating a return on equity of 26.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.00, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 168.02.

In the same vein, JKHY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.78, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jack Henry & Associates Inc., JKHY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.18% While, its Average True Range was 3.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.14% that was lower than 35.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.