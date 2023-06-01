Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 6.35 million

Company News

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.49% at $25.09. During the day, the stock rose to $25.62 and sunk to $24.99 before settling in for the price of $25.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KVUE posted a 52-week range of $25.13-$27.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.91 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.10 billion.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 26.26, making the entire transaction reach 525,232 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.80%.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.37.

In the same vein, KVUE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.10.

Technical Analysis of Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as PG&E Corporation (PCG) last week performance was 3.23%

Steve Mayer -
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.74% to $16.94. During the day, the...
Read more

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.74

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.58% to...
Read more

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) volume hits 1.99 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) flaunted slowness of -4.62% at $0.38, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

