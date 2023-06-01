Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) volume hits 1.99 million: A New Opening for Investors

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) flaunted slowness of -4.62% at $0.38, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4288 and sunk to $0.36 before settling in for the price of $0.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSCP posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$4.52.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 29.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6074, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7536.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 92 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -62.96, operating margin was -567.71 and Pretax Margin of -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Knightscope Inc. industry. Knightscope Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.52%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 20.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.20%.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66.

In the same vein, KSCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Knightscope Inc., KSCP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0483.

Raw Stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.38% that was lower than 104.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.