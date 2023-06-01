Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -7.14% for Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is certainly impressive

Company News

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.47, soaring 0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.62 and dropped to $10.33 before settling in for the closing price of $10.51. Within the past 52 weeks, ECVT’s price has moved between $8.20 and $11.75.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -11.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.20%. With a float of $91.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.18 million.

In an organization with 890 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.10, operating margin of +15.43, and the pretax margin is +11.55.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ecovyst Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 152,331,200. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 14,000,000 shares at a rate of $10.88, taking the stock ownership to the 10,731,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 11,490,444 for $9.95, making the entire transaction worth $114,329,918. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.51 while generating a return on equity of 9.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.25% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Ecovyst Inc.’s (ECVT) raw stochastic average was set at 58.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.93. However, in the short run, Ecovyst Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.66. Second resistance stands at $10.79. The third major resistance level sits at $10.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.21. The third support level lies at $10.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.28 billion based on 120,161K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 820,160 K and income totals 73,700 K. The company made 160,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) kicked off at the price of $5.97: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
On May 30, 2023, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) opened at $6.00, higher 0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

NatWest Group plc (NWG) plunged -0.60 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) stock priced at $6.67, down -0.60% from the previous...
Read more

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.43 million

Steve Mayer -
Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $4.15, down -2.20% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.