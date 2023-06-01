Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) last month volatility was 4.15%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.70% to $81.31. During the day, the stock rose to $84.10 and sunk to $80.855 before settling in for the price of $84.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LSCC posted a 52-week range of $43.41-$96.82.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.37.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 949 employees. It has generated 695,844 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 188,495. The stock had 7.07 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.02, operating margin was +28.84 and Pretax Margin of +27.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 103.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s SVP, R&D sold 2,182 shares at the rate of 82.68, making the entire transaction reach 180,397 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 142,981. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s SVP, Sales sold 359 for 82.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,793. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,737 in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.5) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.09 while generating a return on equity of 39.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.30, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.72.

In the same vein, LSCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

[Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, LSCC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.28% While, its Average True Range was 3.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.13% that was higher than 45.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.