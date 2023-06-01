Masco Corporation (MAS) Moves -3.34% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 31, 2023, Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) started slowly as it slid -3.34% to $48.32. During the day, the stock rose to $49.95 and sunk to $48.245 before settling in for the price of $49.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAS posted a 52-week range of $42.33-$57.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 124.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $226.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $224.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.22.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19000 employees. It has generated 456,842 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 44,316. The stock had 7.48 Receivables turnover and 1.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.26, operating margin was +15.24 and Pretax Margin of +13.74.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Masco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s VP and CFO sold 15,007 shares at the rate of 54.00, making the entire transaction reach 810,383 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 187,784. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s VP and CFO sold 20,361 for 54.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,099,494. This particular insider is now the holder of 187,784 in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +9.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 124.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Masco Corporation (MAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.59, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.36.

In the same vein, MAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Masco Corporation, MAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.92 million was better the volume of 1.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Masco Corporation (MAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.71% that was lower than 28.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.