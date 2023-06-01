mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.72 million

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price increase of 16.42% at $0.78. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8799 and sunk to $0.65 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCLD posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$3.80.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4266, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0453.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 216 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -64.74, operating margin was -151.39 and Pretax Margin of -181.13.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.54%, in contrast to 0.18% institutional ownership.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -173.18 while generating a return on equity of -1,053.67.

mCloud Technologies Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.90%.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78.

In the same vein, MCLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43.

Technical Analysis of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.1245.

Raw Stochastic average of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 222.55% that was higher than 188.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.