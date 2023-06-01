Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.72 million

Markets

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price increase of 16.42% at $0.78. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8799 and sunk to $0.65 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCLD posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$3.80.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4266, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0453.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 216 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -64.74, operating margin was -151.39 and Pretax Margin of -181.13.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.54%, in contrast to 0.18% institutional ownership.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -173.18 while generating a return on equity of -1,053.67.

mCloud Technologies Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.90%.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78.

In the same vein, MCLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43.

Technical Analysis of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.1245.

Raw Stochastic average of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 222.55% that was higher than 188.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) average volume reaches $1.61M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Steve Mayer -
Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.31% to $39.33. During...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) last week performance was 0.98%

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

Ferguson plc (FERG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.19

Shaun Noe -
Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) flaunted slowness of -1.12% at $144.91, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.