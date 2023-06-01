NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) average volume reaches $29.10K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.81% to $1.01. During the day, the stock rose to $1.21 and sunk to $0.96 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NURO posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$4.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 64.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2748, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8932.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.65, operating margin was -57.43 and Pretax Margin of -53.50.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 14.70% institutional ownership.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2019 suggests? It has posted -$3 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.8) by -$1.2. This company achieved a net margin of -53.50 while generating a return on equity of -18.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 64.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03.

In the same vein, NURO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69.

Technical Analysis of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)

[NeuroMetrix Inc., NURO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.1005.

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.07% that was higher than 65.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.