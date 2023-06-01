Search
Shaun Noe
NICE Ltd. (NICE) volume hits 0.84 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 31, 2023, NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.77% to $205.94. During the day, the stock rose to $206.09 and sunk to $197.55 before settling in for the price of $196.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NICE posted a 52-week range of $164.65-$235.11.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $204.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $202.61.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7926 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.65, operating margin was +15.37 and Pretax Margin of +15.83.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.98) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +12.19 while generating a return on equity of 9.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.70% and is forecasted to reach 9.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NICE Ltd. (NICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.15, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.03.

In the same vein, NICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.28, a figure that is expected to reach 2.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NICE Ltd. (NICE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NICE Ltd., NICE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.56 million was better the volume of 0.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.96% While, its Average True Range was 6.60.

Raw Stochastic average of NICE Ltd. (NICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.89% that was higher than 31.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

