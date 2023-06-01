Search
Shaun Noe
Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) went down -3.54% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.54% to $3.00. During the day, the stock rose to $3.08 and sunk to $2.95 before settling in for the price of $3.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NINE posted a 52-week range of $2.03-$17.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 1.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $106.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.03.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1212 workers. It has generated 489,589 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,875. The stock had 6.92 Receivables turnover and 1.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.19, operating margin was +8.05 and Pretax Margin of +2.52.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 52.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Director bought 3,355 shares at the rate of 2.98, making the entire transaction reach 9,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,332. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s official sold 15,485 for 3.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,888. This particular insider is now the holder of 635,914 in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.48, and its Beta score is 3.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, NINE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nine Energy Service Inc., NINE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.63 million was inferior to the volume of 1.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.11% that was lower than 92.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

