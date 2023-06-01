No matter how cynical the overall market is Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) performance over the last week is recorded -13.69%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) set off with pace as it heaved 3.20% to $2.90. During the day, the stock rose to $2.91 and sunk to $2.77 before settling in for the price of $2.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMPX posted a 52-week range of $1.81-$5.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $371.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.60.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 50.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.37, making the entire transaction reach 33,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,021,873. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 20,000 for 3.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,011,873 in total.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -24.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, CMPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Compass Therapeutics Inc., CMPX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.31 million was inferior to the volume of 0.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.66% that was lower than 68.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.