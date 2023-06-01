No matter how cynical the overall market is Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) performance over the last week is recorded 7.62%

As on May 31, 2023, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.08% to $9.60. During the day, the stock rose to $9.70 and sunk to $8.99 before settling in for the price of $9.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDYN posted a 52-week range of $8.00-$24.27.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -221.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $709.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.18.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3744 employees. It has generated 81,749 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,692. The stock had 6.38 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.84, operating margin was -6.77 and Pretax Margin of -6.59.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 71.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 74,296 shares at the rate of 11.82, making the entire transaction reach 877,956 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,274,136. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Director sold 60,000 for 12.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 753,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 648,709 in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -221.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.52.

In the same vein, GDYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., GDYN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.77 million was better the volume of 0.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.34% that was lower than 61.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.