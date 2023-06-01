No matter how cynical the overall market is Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) performance over the last week is recorded 0.05%

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price increase of 4.15% at $20.31. During the day, the stock rose to $20.40 and sunk to $19.25 before settling in for the price of $19.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMI posted a 52-week range of $11.79-$37.03.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -90.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.95.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. Owens & Minor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 105.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s SVP, Corporate Treasurer sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 13.50, making the entire transaction reach 81,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,723. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 17, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 15.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,000 in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -90.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.70.

In the same vein, OMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.74% that was lower than 82.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.