No matter how cynical the overall market is United Rentals Inc. (URI) performance over the last week is recorded -2.86%

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.67% to $333.79. During the day, the stock rose to $345.27 and sunk to $333.01 before settling in for the price of $346.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URI posted a 52-week range of $230.54-$481.99.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $360.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $357.07.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 24600 employees. It has generated 473,252 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 85,569. The stock had 6.33 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.79, operating margin was +27.76 and Pretax Margin of +24.07.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. United Rentals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28, this organization’s EVP, CFO sold 725 shares at the rate of 359.63, making the entire transaction reach 260,733 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,520. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s President & CEO sold 12,000 for 477.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,735,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,276 in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $7.92) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.08 while generating a return on equity of 32.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.80% and is forecasted to reach 42.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Rentals Inc. (URI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.71, and its Beta score is 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.01.

In the same vein, URI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 31.17, a figure that is expected to reach 8.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 42.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

[United Rentals Inc., URI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.74% While, its Average True Range was 12.18.

Raw Stochastic average of United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.77% that was lower than 41.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.