NOW Inc. (DNOW) Open at price of $9.18: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.10% at $8.89. During the day, the stock rose to $9.24 and sunk to $8.88 before settling in for the price of $9.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNOW posted a 52-week range of $8.79-$14.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 243.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $942.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.66.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. NOW Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.49%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 243.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NOW Inc. (DNOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.65, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 471.08.

In the same vein, DNOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NOW Inc. (DNOW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of NOW Inc. (DNOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.35% that was lower than 39.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.