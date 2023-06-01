Now that Genworth Financial Inc.’s volume has hit 1.65 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.68, plunging -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.71 and dropped to $5.61 before settling in for the closing price of $5.67. Within the past 52 weeks, GNW’s price has moved between $3.43 and $6.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -30.70%. With a float of $470.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $492.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 690,500. In this transaction President and CEO; Director of this company sold 125,000 shares at a rate of $5.52, taking the stock ownership to the 4,649,974 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s President & CEO, Enact sold 90,691 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $567,127. This insider now owns 258,579 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) saw its 5-day average volume 2.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 60.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.71 in the near term. At $5.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.51.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.70 billion based on 477,955K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,507 M and income totals 609,000 K. The company made 1,854 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 62,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.