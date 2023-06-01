Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.07%

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $3.79, down -3.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.84 and dropped to $3.68 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Over the past 52 weeks, OSG has traded in a range of $1.90-$4.02.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 3.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 156.90%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1023 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.32, operating margin of +13.54, and the pretax margin is +7.17.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 489,060. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 143,000 shares at a rate of $3.42, taking the stock ownership to the 210,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 66,584 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $231,712. This insider now owns 93,512 shares in total.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +5.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 156.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s (OSG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43

Technical Analysis of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s (OSG) raw stochastic average was set at 73.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.80 in the near term. At $3.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.58. The third support level lies at $3.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 285.83 million has total of 78,260K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 466,800 K in contrast with the sum of 26,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 113,790 K and last quarter income was 12,140 K.