Paramount Global (PARA) last month volatility was 5.16%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.10% at $15.21. During the day, the stock rose to $15.77 and sunk to $15.195 before settling in for the price of $15.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PARA posted a 52-week range of $13.80-$34.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -84.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $651.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $584.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.31.

Paramount Global (PARA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Paramount Global’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Director bought 165,000 shares at the rate of 15.06, making the entire transaction reach 2,485,560 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 577,064.

Paramount Global (PARA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -84.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paramount Global (PARA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, PARA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Global (PARA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), its last 5-days Average volume was 30.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 13.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Paramount Global (PARA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.39% that was lower than 71.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.