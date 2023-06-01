Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.45 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) flaunted slowness of -4.60% at $9.74, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.09 and sunk to $9.70 before settling in for the price of $10.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTEN posted a 52-week range of $9.94-$20.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $204.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. industry. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 58,335 shares at the rate of 18.65, making the entire transaction reach 1,087,948 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 273,108. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 16,666 for 16.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 266,823. This particular insider is now the holder of 331,443 in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in the upcoming year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.52, and its Beta score is 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.98.

In the same vein, PTEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., PTEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.42% that was lower than 52.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.