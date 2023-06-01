Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Gray Television Inc. (GTN) last week performance was -11.68%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.87% to $7.03. During the day, the stock rose to $7.34 and sunk to $6.92 before settling in for the price of $7.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTN posted a 52-week range of $6.50-$20.83.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 983.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $664.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.10.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8942 employees. It has generated 411,094 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 50,883. The stock had 5.58 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.87, operating margin was +27.09 and Pretax Margin of +16.70.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Gray Television Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Director Emeritus sold 2,075 shares at the rate of 7.76, making the entire transaction reach 16,102 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,163. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19, Company’s 10% Owner bought 68,750 for 17.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,225,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,042,217 in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +12.38 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 983.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gray Television Inc. (GTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.11, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.16.

In the same vein, GTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gray Television Inc., GTN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.99% that was higher than 51.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.