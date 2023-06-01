Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as KT Corporation (KT) last week performance was 0.34%

As on May 31, 2023, KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) started slowly as it slid -2.31% to $11.82. During the day, the stock rose to $11.90 and sunk to $11.71 before settling in for the price of $12.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KT posted a 52-week range of $11.11-$15.23.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $511.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $483.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23371 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.84, operating margin was +6.52 and Pretax Margin of +7.45.

KT Corporation (KT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. KT Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership.

KT Corporation (KT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KT Corporation (KT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.75, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, KT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75.

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [KT Corporation, KT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.84 million was better the volume of 1.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of KT Corporation (KT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.76% that was higher than 23.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.