Phillips 66 (PSX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.38

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) flaunted slowness of -2.12% at $91.61, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $92.73 and sunk to $91.3013 before settling in for the price of $93.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSX posted a 52-week range of $74.02-$113.53.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 683.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $464.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $458.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.47.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13000 employees. It has generated 13,086,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 847,231. The stock had 18.44 Receivables turnover and 2.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.51, operating margin was +5.92 and Pretax Margin of +8.61.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Phillips 66 industry. Phillips 66’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Director bought 10,250 shares at the rate of 97.75, making the entire transaction reach 1,001,938 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,299. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 600 for 110.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,406. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,302 in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $3.56) by $0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +6.47 while generating a return on equity of 45.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 683.90% and is forecasted to reach 11.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phillips 66 (PSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.55, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.20.

In the same vein, PSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 25.84, a figure that is expected to reach 3.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Phillips 66, PSX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.38% While, its Average True Range was 2.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Phillips 66 (PSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.91% that was lower than 33.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.