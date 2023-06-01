ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $877.17K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.24% to $11.22. During the day, the stock rose to $11.80 and sunk to $11.04 before settling in for the price of $11.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACDC posted a 52-week range of $9.01-$27.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.57.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3664 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.67, operating margin was +19.57 and Pretax Margin of +14.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 30.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 61,843 shares at the rate of 11.60, making the entire transaction reach 717,379 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,849,573. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 511,472 for 11.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,106,976. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,787,730 in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.8) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.66.

In the same vein, ACDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Going through the that latest performance of [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.58% that was lower than 72.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.