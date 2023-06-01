Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.2803: Right on the Precipice

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.03% to $1.51. During the day, the stock rose to $1.642 and sunk to $1.471 before settling in for the price of $1.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSI posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$4.65.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $205.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5588, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2803.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Quantum-Si incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 40.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s General Counsel & Corp. Secr. bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.77, making the entire transaction reach 35,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 247,693. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director sold 89,000 for 2.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 191,234. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,801,000 in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -31.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 32.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 686.14.

In the same vein, QSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Quantum-Si incorporated, QSI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.34 million was inferior to the volume of 0.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.1316.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.99% that was higher than 78.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) EPS growth this year is 29.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer -
East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.84% to $47.85....
Read more

Adamas One Corp. (JEWL) EPS growth this year is 3.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL) flaunted slowness of -14.89% at $0.80, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
As on May 31, 2023, Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.00% to $0.16. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.