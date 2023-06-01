Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is -35.87% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on May 31, 2023, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) started slowly as it slid -7.86% to $3.40. During the day, the stock rose to $3.69 and sunk to $3.325 before settling in for the price of $3.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RYAM posted a 52-week range of $2.43-$9.84.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 12.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $216.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2500 workers. It has generated 686,907 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,951. The stock had 8.26 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.17, operating margin was +1.62 and Pretax Margin of -1.39.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s SVP, High Purity Cellulose bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.65, making the entire transaction reach 36,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,595. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s SVP, High Purity Cellulose bought 10,000 for 3.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,595 in total.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1.59 while generating a return on equity of -3.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.34.

In the same vein, RYAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., RYAM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.05 million was better the volume of 0.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.04% that was lower than 104.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.