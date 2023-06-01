Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.85

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) flaunted slowness of -9.02% at $1.21, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.83 and sunk to $1.19 before settling in for the price of $1.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MARK posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$6.10.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -30.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1600, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0674.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Remark Holdings Inc. industry. Remark Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.47%, in contrast to 9.80% institutional ownership.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29.

In the same vein, MARK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23.

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Remark Holdings Inc., MARK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.13 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.1520.

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.73% that was lower than 125.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.