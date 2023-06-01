Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) last month volatility was 4.01%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Company News

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.13% at $167.92. During the day, the stock rose to $172.09 and sunk to $165.82 before settling in for the price of $173.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RGEN posted a 52-week range of $137.65-$262.26.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 41.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $163.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $182.91.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2025 employees. It has generated 395,820 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 91,832. The stock had 6.86 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.64, operating margin was +25.60 and Pretax Margin of +27.34.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Repligen Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 156.18, making the entire transaction reach 78,090 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,611. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Director bought 500 for 159.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,595. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,111 in total.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repligen Corporation (RGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.04, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 101.29.

In the same vein, RGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.82% While, its Average True Range was 6.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.09% that was lower than 49.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $27.55: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.95% to $24.98. During...
Read more

Alight Inc. (ALIT) EPS is poised to hit 0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) set off with pace as it heaved 2.30% to...
Read more

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) PE Ratio stood at $41.16: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Shaun Noe -
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) established initial surge of 1.48% at $105.95, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

