Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $673.37K

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.70% to $10.67. During the day, the stock rose to $11.01 and sunk to $10.44 before settling in for the price of $11.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAI posted a 52-week range of $10.50-$20.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $269.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.75.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 76000 employees. It has generated 717,368 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,053. The stock had 37.69 Receivables turnover and 1.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.75, operating margin was +5.28 and Pretax Margin of +2.37.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.24 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25.

In the same vein, ASAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

[Sendas Distribuidora S.A., ASAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.32% that was lower than 41.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.