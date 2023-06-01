ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 14-day ATR is 15.76: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.79% to $544.78. During the day, the stock rose to $548.26 and sunk to $533.795 before settling in for the price of $549.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOW posted a 52-week range of $337.00-$556.58.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $201.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $468.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $429.64.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 20433 employees. It has generated 354,573 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,906. The stock had 4.65 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.29, operating margin was +4.90 and Pretax Margin of +5.51.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. ServiceNow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s President & COO sold 13,000 shares at the rate of 538.15, making the entire transaction reach 6,996,015 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,558. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 467 for 533.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 249,328. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,557 in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.04) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +4.49 while generating a return on equity of 7.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.00% and is forecasted to reach 11.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $277.67, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.32.

In the same vein, NOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 2.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Going through the that latest performance of [ServiceNow Inc., NOW]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.98% While, its Average True Range was 16.57.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.58% that was lower than 35.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.