Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) recent quarterly performance of -27.21% is not showing the real picture

Analyst Insights

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.04% at $64.17. During the day, the stock rose to $66.30 and sunk to $63.95 before settling in for the price of $66.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SQM posted a 52-week range of $60.21-$115.72.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 37.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 567.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.74.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7238 employees. It has generated 1,337,234,939 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 487,709,959. The stock had 9.50 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.88, operating margin was +52.35 and Pretax Margin of +51.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.40%, in contrast to 40.80% institutional ownership.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $3.05) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 99.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 567.20% and is forecasted to reach 9.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.75, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58.

In the same vein, SQM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.51, a figure that is expected to reach 2.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.64 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.60% While, its Average True Range was 2.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.67% that was lower than 54.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.57 million

Sana Meer -
Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.16% to $10.21. During...
Read more

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) last month performance of 13.96% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) set off with pace as it heaved 0.77% to...
Read more

The key reasons why Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is -31.40% away from 52-week high?

Steve Mayer -
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) established initial surge of 1.47% at $30.37, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.