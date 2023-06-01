Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) EPS is poised to hit 0.39 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.40% at $137.73. During the day, the stock rose to $138.485 and sunk to $136.48 before settling in for the price of $138.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $90.00-$141.96.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $124.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $115.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director sold 247 shares at the rate of 137.16, making the entire transaction reach 33,879 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,935. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 13, Company’s President sold 68,351 for 122.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,347,154. This particular insider is now the holder of 262,678 in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.60% and is forecasted to reach 8.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.28.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.64 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.05% While, its Average True Range was 3.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.06% that was higher than 34.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.