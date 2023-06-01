Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Moves -5.73% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Company News

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.73% to $1.48. During the day, the stock rose to $1.63 and sunk to $1.48 before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCRR posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$3.88.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6879, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6353.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.72, making the entire transaction reach 86,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,394,800. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s Director sold 70,170 for 1.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 131,920. This particular insider is now the holder of 304,001 in total.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.68) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in the upcoming year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, TCRR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)

[TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., TCRR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.1226.

Raw Stochastic average of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.25% that was lower than 75.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) return on Assets touches 3.68: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Sana Meer -
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.54% to $24.20. During the day,...
Read more

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) EPS growth this year is -262.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.75% to...
Read more

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $60.96: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) flaunted slowness of -1.83% at $46.10, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.