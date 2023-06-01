Telos Corporation (TLS) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.53% at $3.21. During the day, the stock rose to $3.44 and sunk to $3.12 before settling in for the price of $3.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLS posted a 52-week range of $1.53-$12.51.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $175.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 738 employees. It has generated 293,885 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -72,396. The stock had 4.34 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.80, operating margin was -24.83 and Pretax Margin of -24.61.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Telos Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.30%, in contrast to 63.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s EVP, Security Solutions bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.80, making the entire transaction reach 28,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 763,900. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Director bought 253,807 for 2.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 598,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 84,603 in total.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -24.63 while generating a return on equity of -30.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telos Corporation (TLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 97.28.

In the same vein, TLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telos Corporation (TLS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Telos Corporation (TLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.96% that was higher than 107.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.