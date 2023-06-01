The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.33 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.93% to $10.21. During the day, the stock rose to $10.75 and sunk to $10.16 before settling in for the price of $10.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLIC posted a 52-week range of $8.79-$20.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $228.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.41.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 303 employees. It has generated 483,914 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +40.08 and Pretax Margin of +39.71.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. The First of Long Island Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 58.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 10.37, making the entire transaction reach 155,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 216,647. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 10.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 150,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 201,647 in total.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +32.01 while generating a return on equity of 12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

The First of Long Island Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.64, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.52.

In the same vein, FLIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)

Going through the that latest performance of [The First of Long Island Corporation, FLIC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.25 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.37% that was higher than 39.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.