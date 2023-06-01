The Timken Company (TKR) return on Assets touches 7.45: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.82% to $71.55. During the day, the stock rose to $74.58 and sunk to $71.19 before settling in for the price of $74.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKR posted a 52-week range of $50.85-$89.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 8.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.58.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19404 workers. It has generated 236,668 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,442. The stock had 5.86 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.65, operating margin was +14.56 and Pretax Margin of +12.25.

The Timken Company (TKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Tools & Accessories industry. The Timken Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s President and CEO sold 24,432 shares at the rate of 74.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,823,642 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 383,082. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s President and CEO sold 23,232 for 73.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,713,825. This particular insider is now the holder of 383,082 in total.

The Timken Company (TKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.89) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +9.06 while generating a return on equity of 17.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.50% and is forecasted to reach 7.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Timken Company (TKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.78, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.08.

In the same vein, TKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.60, a figure that is expected to reach 2.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Timken Company (TKR)

[The Timken Company, TKR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.20% While, its Average True Range was 2.20.

Raw Stochastic average of The Timken Company (TKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.62% that was lower than 34.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.