The Toro Company (TTC) went down -3.04% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.04% at $97.83. During the day, the stock rose to $100.495 and sunk to $97.53 before settling in for the price of $100.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTC posted a 52-week range of $71.86-$117.66.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 12.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $105.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.17.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11287 workers. It has generated 399,684 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,279. The stock had 14.03 Receivables turnover and 1.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.26, operating margin was +12.76 and Pretax Margin of +12.25.

The Toro Company (TTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The Toro Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 88.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Group VP, Undg & Spec Construc sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 110.38, making the entire transaction reach 220,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,104. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 30, Company’s VP, Exmark & Intimidator Group bought 910 for 110.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,146. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,740 in total.

The Toro Company (TTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.94) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 35.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Toro Company (TTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.48, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 494.07.

In the same vein, TTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.55, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Toro Company (TTC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.55% While, its Average True Range was 2.47.

Raw Stochastic average of The Toro Company (TTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.32% that was higher than 24.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.