Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $471.05: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.57% to $409.83. During the day, the stock rose to $417.405 and sunk to $407.63 before settling in for the price of $412.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULTA posted a 52-week range of $360.58-$556.60.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $516.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $471.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 18500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.62, operating margin was +16.16 and Pretax Margin of +16.10.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 1,255 shares at the rate of 544.69, making the entire transaction reach 683,583 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,491. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s Director sold 1,200 for 541.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 649,342. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,632 in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $6.87) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.17 while generating a return on equity of 71.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.60% and is forecasted to reach 26.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.67, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.47.

In the same vein, ULTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.59, a figure that is expected to reach 5.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 26.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ulta Beauty Inc., ULTA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.94 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.64% While, its Average True Range was 16.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.62% that was higher than 30.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.