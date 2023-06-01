Search
Shaun Noe
UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) last month performance of 4.84% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 8.60% to $3.03. During the day, the stock rose to $3.06 and sunk to $2.73 before settling in for the price of $2.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIGR posted a 52-week range of $2.31-$5.79.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 67.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -115.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $457.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.72.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1040 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.57, operating margin was +0.76 and Pretax Margin of +0.90.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.99%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.97 while generating a return on equity of -0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -115.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.03.

In the same vein, TIGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

[UP Fintech Holding Limited, TIGR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.53% that was higher than 55.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

