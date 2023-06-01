VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) is predicted to post EPS of -0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price increase of 28.70% at $0.30. During the day, the stock rose to $0.55 and sunk to $0.2911 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VQS posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$1.71.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 31.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3030, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4277.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 483 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.55, operating margin was -26.62 and Pretax Margin of -20.32.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. VIQ Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.75%, in contrast to 8.08% institutional ownership.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -18.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.17.

VIQ Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.00%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, VQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0680.

Raw Stochastic average of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.30% that was higher than 123.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.