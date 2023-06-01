W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) EPS growth this year is 33.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price increase of 1.03% at $69.36. During the day, the stock rose to $69.685 and sunk to $68.30 before settling in for the price of $68.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPC posted a 52-week range of $66.76-$89.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.23.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 193 employees. It has generated 7,663,658 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,104,347. The stock had 1,077.66 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.56, operating margin was +53.22 and Pretax Margin of +42.34.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. W. P. Carey Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 65.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 72.48, making the entire transaction reach 72,479 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,118. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 200 for 84.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,812. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,266 in total.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.32) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +40.51 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.52, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.41.

In the same vein, WPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.55, a figure that is expected to reach 1.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.69% that was lower than 20.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.