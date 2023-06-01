Zuora Inc. (ZUO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.80

As on May 31, 2023, Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.17% to $10.79. During the day, the stock rose to $10.85 and sunk to $10.20 before settling in for the price of $10.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZUO posted a 52-week range of $5.45-$10.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -88.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.97.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Zuora Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 75.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 19,335 shares at the rate of 9.00, making the entire transaction reach 173,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,892. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,500 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,497. This particular insider is now the holder of 135,775 in total.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zuora Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -88.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zuora Inc. (ZUO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59.

In the same vein, ZUO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zuora Inc., ZUO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.4 million was better the volume of 1.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.56% that was higher than 58.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.