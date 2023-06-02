A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) as it 5-day change was 2.73%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) flaunted slowness of -1.85% at $18.04, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $18.22 and sunk to $17.08 before settling in for the price of $18.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAMF posted a 52-week range of $16.53-$28.38.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -84.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.89.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2796 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 171,236 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -50,537. The stock had 5.60 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.65, operating margin was -27.87 and Pretax Margin of -29.70.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Jamf Holding Corp. industry. Jamf Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Chief Strategist sold 16,750 shares at the rate of 19.85, making the entire transaction reach 332,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 371,587. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 16,476 for 19.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 324,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 210,881 in total.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -29.51 while generating a return on equity of -19.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -84.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.19.

In the same vein, JAMF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Jamf Holding Corp., JAMF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.23% that was lower than 40.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.