Sana Meer
AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.10 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Analyst Insights

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.76% to $10.56. During the day, the stock rose to $10.72 and sunk to $10.40 before settling in for the price of $10.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AHCO posted a 52-week range of $10.00-$27.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.01.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10900 employees. It has generated 272,532 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,359. The stock had 8.26 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.87, operating margin was +6.61 and Pretax Margin of +3.30.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. AdaptHealth Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s 9% owner sold 540,000 shares at the rate of 20.75, making the entire transaction reach 11,205,007 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,805,008. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s 9.9% owner sold 44,789 for 21.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 940,569. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,345,008 in total.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.33 while generating a return on equity of 3.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.54, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.26.

In the same vein, AHCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

[AdaptHealth Corp., AHCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.17% that was lower than 67.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

